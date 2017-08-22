New Guangzhou centre to help Singapore and China firms co-innovate

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre (SMIC) - a "one-stop shop" to promote the co-creation of innovative tech solutions between Singapore and Chinese enterprises - has been launched in Guangzhou.
The centre is said to be a first-of-its-kind platform that will
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal