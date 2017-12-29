You are here

New NUS, NTU presidents among 3 new board members for A*Star in 2018

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 12:05 PM
THE Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) will see three new board members and the re-appontment of another in 2018.

Professor Tan Eng Chye, the National University of Singapore's incoming president and Professor Subra Suresh, his counterpart at Nanyang Technological University, will join A*Star's board on Jan 1, the same date of their university appointments, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Friday.

The third new A*Star board member is Dr Josephine Kwa, director of Barghest Building Performance, who will begin her term of office on Feb 1.

They will replace outgoing NUS president Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, outgoing NTU president Professor Bertil Andersson and Mr Ong Boon Hwee, the chief executive officer of Stewardship Asia Centre Pte Ltd, all of whom have completed their term on the A*Star board.

Dr Tatsumi Yamazaki, distinguished advisor to Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, has been re-appointed to the A*Star board with effect from Feb 1.
