You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York Fed, two more wanted no discount rate change in March: minutes

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 06:53

fed.jpg
Just two weeks before the Federal Reserve's mid-March decision to raise US interest rates, only seven out of 12 regional Federal Reserve banks appeared to back the idea, minutes from discussions of the discount rate showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Just two weeks before the Federal Reserve's mid-March decision to raise US interest rates, only seven out of 12 regional Federal Reserve banks appeared to back the idea, minutes from discussions of the discount rate showed on Tuesday.

And even by March 9, less than a week before the meeting, directors at the influential New York Fed wanted the Fed to stand pat on its discount rate, which is what commercial banks are charged for emergency loans and which typically moves in tandem with the Fed's main short-term policy rate. Directors at the St Louis and Minneapolis Fed also wanted no change in the discount rate.

At the conclusion of its March 14-15 meeting, the Fed raised its target rate. New York Fed President William Dudley voted for the rate hike; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari voted against. The chief of the St Louis Fed, James Bullard, does not vote this year on Fed policy.

The minutes of the discount rate meetings suggest more disagreement from regional banks over the increase than had previously been understood.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Federal Reserve Banks of New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, St Louis and Minneapolis asked the Fed's board to keep the discount rate unchanged at 1-1/4 per cent in meetings held Feb 23 and March 2, ahead of the Fed's March 14-15 meeting, the minutes released Tuesday showed.

Directors at those five banks thought leaving the rate unchanged would be appropriate, pending the assessment of new data "over the coming months".

Directors at the seven other banks wanted an increase because they believed economic activity and labour markets were strengthening and inflation would rise to the Fed's 2-per cent goal in the medium term, the minutes said.

In meetings held March 9, only about a week before the Fed's policy-setting meeting, directors of the San Francisco and Atlanta Feds switched sides, joining the seven that had already asked for an increase in the rate.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening