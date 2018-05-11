You are here

New Zealand manufacturing activity jumps in April: BNZ survey

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 7:06 AM

[WELLINGTON] Manufacturing activity growth in New Zealand made the largest jump in two years in April, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) leapt to 58.9 from 52.2 the previous month, picking up from a slow down in recent months.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.

