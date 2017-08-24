You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nine killed, many missing, after Typhoon Hato hits Macau

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 12:03

typhoon.jpg
At least eight people were killed and many are still missing after one of the strongest typhoons on record barrelled into the southern Chinese territory of Macau, wiping out power and water in large pockets of the world's biggest gambling hub.
PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] At least eight people were killed and many are still missing after one of the strongest typhoons on record barrelled into the southern Chinese territory of Macau, wiping out power and water in large pockets of the world's biggest gambling hub.

Macau's government broadcaster TDM said Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, was the strongest since 1968. "The city looks like it was just in a war," one civil servant, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said on Thursday.

Hato on Wednesday battered the financial hub of Hong Kong, uprooting trees, flooding streets, forcing hundreds of airline flights to be cancelled and halting financial trading.

There were reports of 34 people injured in Hong Kong, which had not been hit by a category 10 typhoon for five years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hato's path of destruction continued on to the former Portuguese colony of Macau, across the Pearl River estuary, and China's Guangdong Province.

Winds of more than 200 kmh smashed into apartments across Macau, breaking large doors and sending sheets of glass flying through the air.

Macau's water system pumps were severely damaged and power was cut to over half of Macau, home to around 600,000 people.

While most of the large casinos were operating as normal, many were relying on back-up generators for power.

Severe flooding overwhelmed the teeming enclave which is in the process of building new infrastructure such as a light rail to cope with a surge in visitors.

In Guangdong province numerous flights and trains were cancelled, with Shenzhen's International Airport particularly badly hit. Thousands of residents along the Chinese coast were evacuated and fishing vessels were called back to port.

Maximum winds near Hato's centre were recorded at a destructive 155 kmh as it continued to move west across Guangdong in the general direction of Hainan island.

Hato had been downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday and was about 680km west of Hong Kong and expected to weaken further as it moves inland over China.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

UK shop sales slide unexpectedly in August, retailers' mood downbeat: CBI

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STB, EDB launch unified Passion Made Possible brand for Singapore

Mysterious signs urging unity appear in Bangkok on eve of Yingluck verdict

Macau struggles to recover from Typhoon Hato's destruction

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Trafigura
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in 3-year oil probe: document

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sgx.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening