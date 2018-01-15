You are here

Home > Government & Economy

No Brexit deal would cause 8.5% drop in Scotland GDP: study

Mon, Jan 15, 2018 - 8:46 PM

[EDINBURGH] Scotland's economy would contract by 8.5 per cent if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Monday as she unveiled an economic impact study.

"There is no option short of EU membership that is as good as being in the EU," Ms Sturgeon said as she presented an analysis of possible future ties with the bloc.

"This is about degrees of what does the least damage to our economy," she told journalists in the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

According to the new analysis, Scotland's GDP would plunge 8.5 per cent by 2030 if no deal is reached with Brussels and Britain has to fall back on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This compares to 6.1 per cent fall if a free trade accord is signed with the bloc, and 2.7 per cent drop if the UK joins the European Economic Area and therefore stays part of the single market.

Ms Sturgeon said the impact study served as "compelling" evidence that Britain should remain part of the single market, if it is not possible to stay an EU member as her Scottish National Party would like.

She predicted a majority of British lawmakers would support single market membership, despite Prime Minister Theresa May ruling it out largely owing to its condition of continuing free movement of people.

London and Brussels are due to move on to the next stage of Brexit negotiations this year, after reaching agreement in December on exit terms.

Ms Sturgeon accused the British government of a "reckless and irresponsible approach" in the negotiations so far, arguing London had entered talks with unachievable aims, and urged the government to put single market membership back on the table.

The SNP leader has previously pushed for a second referendum on Scottish independence from Britain, as a result of Brexit, and said Sunday a decision on holding another vote would be taken when the shape of the EU deal becomes clearer.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Russia's Lavrov lashes out at US at annual press conference

Xi's economic adviser Liu He to represent China at Davos forum

UK's Johnson fears "waste of time" watered-down Brexit: report

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore Dec exports seen rising y-o-y, but at slower pace: poll

Trump says 'I'm not a racist'

Editor's Choice

hdb flats 18336120 .jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again

file6ucwg1ipc0w1eqt5mk88.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib in Singapore for annual retreat with PM Lee

BT_20180115_HHHAS15_3262726.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hassan Basma blazes a trail with Swissco buy-out offer

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
5 Fixed deposit deals for scaredy-cats
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Symphony Suites_150118_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 23% more private homes and ECs in 2017: URA estimates

Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

London, Hong Kong next in line to receive SIA's new A380 cabin products

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening