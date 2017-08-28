You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 15:33
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

election.jpg
(From left) Presidential hopefuls Salleh Marican, Halimah Yacob and Farid Khan.PHOTOS: ST FILE

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has issued the writ of election for next month's Presidential Election, with Nomination Day set for Wednesday, Sept 13.

The nomination centre is the auditorium of the People's Association headquarters along King George's Avenue. If there are at least two nominated candidates for this election that's reserved for those from the Malay community, the Returning Officer Ng Wai Choong will declare Saturday, Sept 23 as Polling Day.

Applications for the Certificate of Eligibility and the Community Certificate must reach the Elections Department (ELD) by 5pm on Sept 4.

Applications for the political donation certificate must be submitted by 1pm on Sept 9. The election deposit payable by each candidate has been set at S$43,500.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

So far, two people have already submitted their documents to the ELD. They are Second Chance Properties CEO Mohamed Salleh Marican and Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific chairman Farid Khan Kaim Khan.

Former speaker of parliament and veteran politician Halimah Yacob has also declared her intention to contest, but has not yet announced when she will file her papers.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Growth in lending to eurozone firms rebounds in July

51 bankers, businessmen on trial in Vietnam for fraud

Japan urges predictable, transparent Brexit ahead of visit by PM May

Samsung heir appeals against conviction

Myanmar and militants trade Rakhine atrocity accusations

Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rain ahead

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
5 Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

amber park 16587046.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Real Estate

Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Swissco unit Scott and English Energy to wind up

Aug 28, 2017
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil completes acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation's Jurong Island plant

Jervois Gardens 15244139.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Real Estate

Jervois Gardens to be up for sale by tender for about S$68m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening