Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has issued the writ of election for next month's Presidential Election, with Nomination Day set for Wednesday, Sept 13.

The nomination centre is the auditorium of the People's Association headquarters along King George's Avenue. If there are at least two nominated candidates for this election that's reserved for those from the Malay community, the Returning Officer Ng Wai Choong will declare Saturday, Sept 23 as Polling Day.

Applications for the Certificate of Eligibility and the Community Certificate must reach the Elections Department (ELD) by 5pm on Sept 4.

Applications for the political donation certificate must be submitted by 1pm on Sept 9. The election deposit payable by each candidate has been set at S$43,500.

So far, two people have already submitted their documents to the ELD. They are Second Chance Properties CEO Mohamed Salleh Marican and Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific chairman Farid Khan Kaim Khan.

Former speaker of parliament and veteran politician Halimah Yacob has also declared her intention to contest, but has not yet announced when she will file her papers.