You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea holds mass celebrations for latest missile test

Sat, Dec 02, 2017 - 1:46 PM

lwxnk021217.jpg
North Korea held mass celebrations for its latest successful long-range missile test, Pyongyang's state media said Saturday, with a propaganda-filled display of fireworks and dancing in public squares.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korea held mass celebrations for its latest successful long-range missile test, Pyongyang's state media said Saturday, with a propaganda-filled display of fireworks and dancing in public squares.

The ruling Workers Party official daily Rodong Sinmun covered its front page with colour photographs showing thousands of tightly packed soldiers and people applauding in Pyongyang's Kim Il-Sung square, which was decorated with large portraits of the North's late leaders.

"We heartily celebrate the successful test launch of the Hwasong-15 which showed Chosun (North Korea)'s power and greatness to the whole world", read one banner held up by the crowd, referring to the missile.

North Korea on Wednesday successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un declaring his country had now achieved full nuclear statehood.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US in response warned that Kim Jong-Un's regime would be "utterly destroyed" if its pursuit of a long-range nuclear missile arsenal provokes a military clash, and has battled to maintain international solidarity in the face of North Korea's nuclear threat.

Mr Kim himself was absent from the celebrations - he usually stays away from such events - but Friday's gathering drew key military, party and government leaders.

"Long Live the General Kim Jong Un who has brought us the great historic cause of nuclear statehood", another banner read.

Vice-chairman Pak Kwang Ho of the party's decision-making Central Committee told the crowd that, after Wednesday's test launch, "now no one can infringe our sovereignty and rights to survive and develop", according to the daily.

He said that the United States had been "jolted" at the strengthening of North Korea's nuclear force and could attempt to commit "robber-like" provocative acts.

He repeated Mr Kim's warning that the North would respond with the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history".

Mr Kim first made the threat in September in response to US President Donald Trump's UN speech threatening to destroy the North and mocking him as "Little Rocket Man".

The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system used in Wednesday's test is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead capable of striking the whole mainland of the US, the North said.

But analysts remain unconvinced that the North has mastered the technology required to launch and direct a missile, and ensure it survives the difficult re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

Tensions are expected to rise further in the coming week as South Korea and the United States launch a massive air force drill mobilising some 230 aircraft including six US F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters.

AFP

Government & Economy

China cracks down on online micro-lending firms with new rules

Pope Francis wraps up Asia tour after meeting Rohingya

US manufacturing activity stays strong in November: ISM

Dublin holds key to Brexit talks breakthrough: EU's Tusk

Flynn pleads guilty to lying on Russia, cooperates with US probe

Elite US government hacker charged with taking secret information

Editor's Choice

Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus

BT_20171202_NRBRANDING2X2IR_3204032.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Consumer

What's in a brand? More than you think

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Most Read

1 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
2 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
3 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, are likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to deepen business collaboration with Zhejiang: minister

JFG_4329generic.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore home loan rates start upward climb

2017-12-01T063946Z_433308585_RC1C213FAFB0_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-CHINA-SHENYANG.JPG
Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Uncertainty looms at North Korean hub in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening