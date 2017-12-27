North Korea likely to pursue talks, South says in rosy New Year forecast

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Seoul
SOUTH KOREA predicted on Tuesday that North Korea would look to open negotiations with the United States over its weapons programmes next year and pursue at least some rapprochement with Seoul in an optimistic government outlook for 2018.
The UN Security Council unanimously
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo