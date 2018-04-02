North Korean leader Kim attends South Korean concert in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Sunday attended the first concert in Pyongyang for more than a decade by South Korean performers, Seoul's Yonhap news agency reported.

The agency cited the South's culture ministry as its source.

The visit to the North's capital was the latest gesture of reconciliation before a scheduled summit on April 27. The rapprochement follows months of high tensions over the North's missile and nuclear programmes.

