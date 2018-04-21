North Korean leader suspends nuclear and missile tests, shuts down test site

[TOKYO] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared he will suspend nuclear and missile tests starting Saturday, and that he will shut down the site where the previous six nuclear tests were conducted.

"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Korean Central News Agency said in a report Saturday morning.

This came out of a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea held Friday to discuss policy issues related to "a new stage" in a "historic" period.

"The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country's northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test," KCNA reported.

This comes less than a week before Kim is due to meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years. Mr Moon has said that Mr Kim is willing to discuss denuclearisation and that he will not insist on American troops being withdrawn from South Korea as part of any deal.

WP