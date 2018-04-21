You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korean leader suspends nuclear and missile tests, shuts down test site

Sat, Apr 21, 2018 - 6:44 AM

[TOKYO] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared he will suspend nuclear and missile tests starting Saturday, and that he will shut down the site where the previous six nuclear tests were conducted.

"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Korean Central News Agency said in a report Saturday morning.

This came out of a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea held Friday to discuss policy issues related to "a new stage" in a "historic" period.

"The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country's northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test," KCNA reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This comes less than a week before Kim is due to meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years. Mr Moon has said that Mr Kim is willing to discuss denuclearisation and that he will not insist on American troops being withdrawn from South Korea as part of any deal.

WP

Government & Economy

A US recession ahead? Fed policymakers say not to worry

Tharman reappointed MAS chairman; Chaly Mah to join board as Lim Chee Onn retires

Singapore premier warns against protectionism masquerading as political and security concerns

Singapore's casinos will face greater global competition, disruption: Josephine Teo

Tame inflation keeps pressure on BOJ to maintain stimulus

Escalating trade dispute could derail recovery, put 'many jobs at risk': WTO

Editor's Choice

Apr 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse board keeps its seats and motions despite shareholder discontent

Apr 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel tightens internal controls to stamp out corrupt behaviour

BT_20180421_PAGE_1_COVER_3405167.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Brunch

The future of warfare

Most Read

1 Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100
2 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
3 UOB names Wee Cho Yaw's son Ee Lim as non-independent, non-executive director
4 Survey reveals the top finance and accounting professionals in demand this year
5 Noble axes accept-or-no-shares part of restructuring plan; director candidates face Goldilocks hurdle
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Apr 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse board keeps its seats and motions despite shareholder discontent

BT_20180421_RMMAS21AD5W_3406002.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Tharman reappointed MAS chairman; Chaly Mah to join board as Lim Chee Onn retires

BT_20180421_STPMLEE21_3405971.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore premier warns against protectionism masquerading as political and security concerns

BT_20180421_JPCPI21O06Y_3405973.jpg
Apr 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Tame inflation keeps pressure on BOJ to maintain stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening