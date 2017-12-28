Nov pending home sales edge higher; but Dec consumer confidence down

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Washington
CONTRACTS to buy previously owned homes edged higher in November, boosted by job growth across a strengthening economy.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its pending home sales index rose to a reading of 109.5, up 0.2 per cent from October.
