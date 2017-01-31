You are here
Nuclear strike survival for Russia, China leadership gets new US review
Strategic Command and intelligence agencies to evaluate the post-attack capabilities of the two nuclear powers
Washington
US intelligence agencies and the Pentagon's Strategic Command are working on a new evaluation of whether the Russian and Chinese leadership could survive a nuclear strike and keep operating, even as President Donald Trump seeks to reshape relations with both nations.
The
