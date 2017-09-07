You are here

Number two at US Federal Reserve to step down

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 23:29

[WASHINGTON] Stanley Fischer, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, announced Wednesday he will retire next month, creating a third vacancy for President Donald Trump to fill at the US central bank.

The 73-year-old will step down on October 13, two and a half years before his mandate expires, the Fed said in a statement.

