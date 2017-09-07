Number two at US Federal Reserve to step down

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[WASHINGTON] Stanley Fischer, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, announced Wednesday he will retire next month, creating a third vacancy for President Donald Trump to fill at the US central bank.
The 73-year-old will step down on October 13, two and a half years before his mandate expires, the Fed said in a statement.
AFP
