You are here
Observers laud S'pore's food, nutrition potential
But they say more must be done to turn it into an Asian hub, including building a viable pipeline of skilled talent, and food innovation ecosystem
Singapore
SINGAPORE has the winning recipe to become a food and nutrition hub in the region, but some key ingredients are still missing from the mix.
These include a viable pipeline of skilled talent, as well as greater collaboration among the different stakeholders to build a food
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg