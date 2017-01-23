You are here
On the to-do-now list: Undo Obama's legacy via executive action
But Trump has made few firm decisions about which orders he wants to make
Washington
PRESIDENT Donald Trump plans to take executive action on a nearly daily basis for a month to unravel his predecessor's legacy and begin enacting his own agenda, his aides say, part of an extended exercise of presidential power to quickly make good on his campaign promises.
