You are here
Once a Trump critic, Haley casts herself as his top diplomat
The American ambassador to the UN has managed to elbow herself into a leading role in the US administration
United Nations
Before and after he became US president, Donald Trump made it pretty clear that he didn't see much value in the United Nations. So when he named Nikki Haley as his choice for UN ambassador, many wondered whether he was simply shunting a tough critic into a trivial post.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg