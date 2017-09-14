You are here

Home > Government & Economy

One year after Thaad warning, S Korea businesses still suffer

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170914_CPTHAAD14_3084853.jpg
The Jiaxing outlet, south-west of Shanghai - along with around 90 other Lotte Mart stores in China - remains shut over its supposed fire safety violations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Jiaxing, China

ON A faded notice pasted to the padlocked doors of the Lotte Mart superstore in China's Jiaxing, a date can still be read: March 6, 2017 - when the store was ordered to "temporarily" close over alleged fire safety issues.

The shuttered entrance and flapping notices

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

UN council calls for 'immediate steps' to end Myanmar violence

Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes Tokyo, eastern Japan

Trump blocks Chinese acquisition of US semiconductor firm

US sued over border searches of phones and computers

Bank of England to balance Brexit and inflation as it seeks right note on rates

US will not issue some visas in 4 nations in deportation crackdown

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
2 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Monetary Authority of Singapore.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Banking & Finance

Poaching of agents catches MAS's eye

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening