You are here
Opec signals oil supply cuts will be extended until end of 2018
Russia also agrees to the extension; the group will review the deal at its next scheduled meeting in June
Kuwait
OPEC'S largest producers signalled they would extend their oil production cuts until the end of next year to finish the job of rebalancing an oversupplied market.
Saudi Arabia, Iraq and and Iran - the group's top three by crude output - all said they wanted another nine
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg