You are here
Opioid crisis imposes handicap on US economy
The Council of Economic Advisers estimates that in 2015 the crisis cost the US economy US$504 billion
Washington
THE scourge of the opioid crisis in the United States kills 90 Americans every day, but beyond the human toll it also handicaps the US economy, taking millions of people out of the workforce, economists warn.
President Donald Trump has declared the epidemic a national
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg