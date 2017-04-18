You are here

OBITUARY

Othman Wok, member of Singapore's first Cabinet and founding father, dies at 92

Government will accord him honour of being borne on a ceremonial gun carriage for his final journey on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 05:50
Mr Othman began his political career in 1963, as assemblyman for Pasir Panjang. He was Minister for Social Affairs from 1963 to 1977. The PMO described him as one of Lee Kuan Yew's "closest comrades".
Singapore

A FOUNDING father. A strong leader. A Singapore son. A dear friend. These epithets were in the tributes that poured in on Monday afternoon, soon after news broke that Othman Wok, a key member of Singapore's first Cabinet more than half a century ago, had died at the age of 92.

