You are here
OBITUARY
Othman Wok, member of Singapore's first Cabinet and founding father, dies at 92
Government will accord him honour of being borne on a ceremonial gun carriage for his final journey on Tuesday
Singapore
A FOUNDING father. A strong leader. A Singapore son. A dear friend. These epithets were in the tributes that poured in on Monday afternoon, soon after news broke that Othman Wok, a key member of Singapore's first Cabinet more than half a century ago, had died at the age of 92.
