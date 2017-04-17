Othman Wok, member of Singapore's first Cabinet, dies at 92

Othman Wok, one of the earliest proponents of multi-racialism in Singapore, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2017. He was 92.

FORMER Cabinet minister Othman Wok, one of the earliest proponents of multi-racialism in Singapore, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2017. He was 92.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Mr Othman passed away at Singapore General Hospital at 12.21pm on Monday.

"The Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are sad to learn of the passing of Mr Othman Bin Wok and wish to convey their deepest condolences to his family."

In a Facebook post earlier, the People's Action Party (PAP) said Mr Othman was an integral member of Singapore's first Cabinet formed by founding prime minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on his Facebook post after attending Mr Othman's 91st birthday last year that the latter was "one of the multi-racial team of founding leaders who built Singapore".

Mr Othman, who was born on Oct 8, 1924, was among 10 leaders who signed the Independence of Singapore Agreement on Aug 9, 1965.

He was a key member of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's Cabinet, during the critical period when Singapore was in Malaysia, and then separated from Malaysia to become an independent republic. He supported Mr Lee in the fight for a multi-racial and multi-religious Singapore, and became one of Mr Lee's closest comrades, the PMO said in its release.

Born in Singapore to a Malay-language-teacher father and a housewife mum, Mr Othman attended Sekolah Melayu Telok Saga and Raffles Institution.

He was a prominent journalist at daily Malay newspaper Utusan Melayu before he became part of Singapore's first Cabinet.

"I didn't want to be a politician, I wanted to be a journalist," he once told My Paper in an interview in 2012.

He served as the Minister for Culture and Social Affairs Minister between 1963 and 1977, before becoming Singapore's ambassador to Indonesia.

Mr Othman will be buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Tuesday. The government will accord him the honour of being borne on the ceremonial gun carriage for his final journey from Sultan Mosque to Pusara Abadi at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.

A memorial service will be organised by OnePeople.sg on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The government has ordered the state flag on all government buildings to be flown at half-mast till the completion of the memorial service.