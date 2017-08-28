You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Overall crime cases in Singapore fall in H1, but e-commerce scams remain a concern

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 11:23
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE saw a 0.5 per cent drop in overal crime cases to 16,375 in the first half of 2017 compared to 16,452 a year ago, but e-commerce scams remained a concern, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday.

Theft and related crimes cases fell by 2.6 per cent, to 6,831 cases in the first half of 2017, from 7,011 cases a year ago. Theft from persons and motor vehicle related thefts have both shown a significant decrease. SPF said the drop in the latter could be attributed in part to the community's participation in the Vehicle on Watch (VOW) initiative and the use of in-vehicle cameras. Housebreaking cases decreased by 21.5 per cent to 84 cases from 107 cases.

Commercial crime cases fell by 3.2 per cent to 4,169 cases from 4,308 cases a year ago. SPF said its outreach and education efforts, as well as strong support from the media to raise public awareness, have helped to reduce such cases, especially e-commerce scams, which have fallen by 10.5 per cent 900 cases. However, e-commerce scams remain a concern as the number of cases remains the highest compared to other scams.

Internet love scams and email impersonation scams, in particular, have registered significant increases in the first half of 2017. The former saw a 26 per cent increase to 349 cases, while the latter a 29 per cent jump to 160 cases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The largest amount cheated in a single love scam case for the first half of this year was close to S$6 million. As a result, the total amount cheated from love scams rose by 97.3 per cent to S$22.1 million in the first half of 2017, from S$11.2 million a year ago.

The largest amount cheated in a single email impersonation scam came close to S$4 million in the first-half of 2017, boosting the total amount cheated by 25.9 per cent to S$21.9 million compared to S$17.4 million a year ago.

SPF said online crimes were challenging to solve because of the borderless nature of the internet.

"A significant proportion of online commercial crimes are committed remotely by foreign syndicates that will continue to find ways to exploit and prey on the vulnerabilities of potential victims,'' SPF warned.

It also urged the public to exercise caution when befriending unknown persons through the Internet, to exercise due vigilance against spoof emails when performing transactions and fund transfers, and to be extra cautious when making online purchases.

Outrage of modesty (OM) cases saw a 9.5 per cent rise to 717 cases in the first half of 2017 from 655 cases. Violations at entertainment night spots rose by 18.2 per cent to 52 cases, while those on public transport fell by 1.4 per cent to 70 cases.

SPF warned that it would continue to take a tough stance on OM cases and urged members of the public to be vigilant and to report incidents to the authorities as soon as possible.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Samsung heir appeals against conviction

Myanmar and militants trade Rakhine atrocity accusations

Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rain ahead

Kuroda cautions that Japan can't keep current growth rate

Fed's Mester says keep up the 'gradual' pace on rate hikes

Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce first

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
4 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

amber park 16587046.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Real Estate

Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m

Jervois Gardens 15244139.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Real Estate

Jervois Gardens to be up for sale by tender for about S$68m

Aug 28, 2017
Technology

Electric scooter co-sharing platform to launch in September in Singapore

Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Fed's Mester says keep up the 'gradual' pace on rate hikes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening