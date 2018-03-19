You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Parliament: 25.3b yuan of financing deals, better connectivity under Chongqing project

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 12:59 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

CROSS-border financing deals worth 25.3 billion yuan (S$5.2 billion) have been completed so far under the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI) Project, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Chan Chun Sing told Parliament on March 19.

These have helped provide Chongqing companies with "more financing options and raising their international profile", said Mr Chan.

He was responding to a question by Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Sun Xueling about the progress of CCI, a government-to-government project launched in November 2015 and formally known as the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstrative Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

The CCI aims to boost growth in China's less developed western region by improving Chongqing's transport and services links to the region and beyond.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other gains from this project include improving aviation connectivity from five flights to 14 flights per week between Singapore and Chongqing.

Since December 2017, three block-train services have been commissioned between Chongqing and Guangxi per week, as part of a transport corridor project under the CCI. It is expected to become a daily service as volumes grow, said Mr Chan.

The CCI-Southern Transport Corridor (CCI-STC) project aims at linking Chongqing to Qinzhou in the south by rail, and from Qinzhou to Singapore and beyond by sea. It could reduce the time needed to transport goods between Chongqing and Singapore to about one week, a third of today's alternative routes, and result in savings in logistics costs.

Government & Economy

Five killed in 24-hour Philippine hotel blaze

S$800m in wage credits payouts to be given to more than 90,000 employers in March

Malaysia Feb inflation rate seen easing again to 1.9% y-o-y: poll

MTI appoints 18 members to Enterprise Singapore board

US dollar starts week little changed as market looks to Fed, political risks

China's 'silver fox' foreign minister Wang Yi promoted

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Technology

Alibaba invests another US$2b in Lazada; Lucy Peng to become Lazada CEO

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Hot stock: Noble plunges 16% after decision not to pay US$379m bond due Tuesday

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo releases footage of violent altercation at China factory during 'siege period'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening