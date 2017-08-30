You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Peru opposition chief Keiko Fujimori faces graft probe: lawyer

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 07:09

[LIMA] Prosecutors in Peru are investigating opposition leader Keiko Fujimori over suspected links to a corruption scandal, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Keiko Fujimori, leader of the Popular Force party, is the daughter of ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who is in jail for human rights atrocities.

She herself lost presidential elections in 2011 and 2016. Prosecutors suspect she received funding for her 2011 campaign from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

The company is at the center of a mega corruption scandal spanning several Latin American countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have been notified of the start of a preliminary investigation" based on evidence from Brazilian investigators, Keiko Fujimori's lawyer Edward Garcia told reporters.

He said his client denied any links to Odebrecht and was ready to cooperate with investigators.

Prosecutors say Brazilian investigators found a note stored in the telephone of the company's jailed ex-boss Marcelo Odebrecht that appeared to indicate he was making payments to Fujimori.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

British princes mark anniversary of Diana's death with low-key tribute

Trump praises Texans on trip to Harvey disaster zone

US warns 'all options' open after North Korea launch

Millions of infected Brazilian mosquitoes to tackle dengue

North Korea says fired missile over Japan on Tuesday

Scottish Labour party leader quits

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

BT_20170830_UWELECTION_3061492.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

'Interests of people before party colours'

file6wglaibis6xq7wkp13g.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore ready to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening