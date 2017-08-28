You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines' Duterte says police can kill "idiots" who resist arrest

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 19:45

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told police on Monday they could kill "idiots" who violently resist arrest, two days after hundreds of people turned the funeral of a slain teenager into a protest against his deadly war on drugs.

Mr Duterte met the parents of the schoolboy, 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos, at the presidential palace in Manila on Monday, to assure them their son's case would be handled fairly.

Delos Santos' mother, Lorenza, said she was confident the president would help quickly resolve the case, while the father, Saldy, said he no longer feared for their lives and felt reassured by the meeting.

"He promised he would not allow those who have committed wrong to go unpunished," the mother said in an interview posted online by Mr Duterte's communications office on a Facebook page after the meeting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Duterte unleashed the anti-drugs war after taking office in June last year following an election campaign in which he vowed to use deadly force to wipe out crime and drugs.

Thousands of people have been killed and the violence has been criticised by much of the international community.

Domestic opposition has been largely muted but the killing of delos Santos by anti-drugs officers on Aug 16 has sparked rare public outrage.

More than 1,000 people, including nuns, priests and hundreds of children, joined his funeral procession on Saturday, turning the march into one of the biggest protests yet against Mr Duterte's anti-drugs campaign.

Earlier, Mr Duterte broke off midway through a prepared speech at the Hero's Cemetery on the outskirts of Manila and addressed impromptu comments to Jovie Espenido, the police chief of a town in the south where the mayor was killed in an anti-drugs raid.

"Your duty requires you to overcome the resistance of the person you are arresting ... (if) he resists, and it is a violent one ... you are free to kill the idiots, that is my order to you," Mr Duterte told the police officer.

Mr Duterte added that "murder and homicide and unlawful killings" were not allowed and that police had to uphold the rule of law while carrying out their duties.

Delos Santos was dragged by plain-clothes policemen to a dark, trash-filled alley in Manila before he was shot in the head and left next to a pigsty, according to witnesses whose accounts appeared to be backed up by CCTV footage.

Police say they acted in self defence after delos Santos opened fire on them, and Mr Duterte's spokesman and the justice minister have described the killing of the teenager as an "isolated" case.

UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, described the killing of delos Santos as "murder" in a tweet on Aug 25, earning the ire of Mr Duterte who in a separate speech on Monday called her "son of a bitch" and "stupid".

"She should not threaten me," Mr Duterte said as he challenged Ms Callamard to visit and see the situation in the Philippines.

A planned visit by Ms Callamard in December was cancelled because she refused to accept Mr Duterte's conditions that she must hold a debate with him. She turned up in unofficial capacity in May to address an academic conference on human rights.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Qatar cut to AA- by Fitch Ratings as Gulf spat seen dragging on

Merkel reproached on German cars as election challenger attacks

Russian economic growth slows to 1.5% y-o-y in July

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Growth in lending to eurozone firms rebounds in July

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ud8l5wbm3r1i1oetaeo.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Prudential appoints new chief agency officer; Great Eastern gets new group chief investment officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening