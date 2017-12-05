You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines inflation cools for the first time in 5 months in November

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 9:52 AM

BP_manila_051217_14.jpg
Philippine inflation cooled for the first time in five months in November amid a slower increase in prices of food, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, offsetting the impact of gains in fuel and transport costs, data showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] Philippine inflation cooled for the first time in five months in November amid a slower increase in prices of food, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, offsetting the impact of gains in fuel and transport costs, data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.3 per cent last month from a year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority said, matching the median forecast in a Reuters poll and slower than the 3.5 per cent reading in October.

It was within the central bank's 2.9-3.6 per cent projection for the month.

The November rate brought average inflation this year to 3.2 per cent, above the midpoint of the government's target range of 2-4 per cent.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, stood at 3.3 per cent, slightly faster than October's 3.2 per cent.

Consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent in November from a month ago.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Fiscal sustainability key to coping with future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

'Father' of EU's Erasmus study abroad programme Manuel Marin dies

Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban to take effect pending appeal

Australia retail sales bounce, economy seen loping along

Britain and EU fail to reach Brexit deal

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__5863.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Fiscal sustainability key to coping with future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng keeps 'buy' on Best World with S$1.88 target price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening