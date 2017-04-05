You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines' March inflation rises at fastest pace in more than two years

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 09:39

philippines_inflation.jpg
Philippine consumer prices rose in March at their fastest pace in more than two years with seven of 11 commodity groups posting higher upticks, including energy prices, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] Philippine consumer prices rose in March at their fastest pace in more than two years with seven of 11 commodity groups posting higher upticks, including energy prices, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Annual headline inflation was 3.4 per cent last month, faster than February's 3.3 per cent and matching the forecast in a Reuters poll. The level was within the central bank's 3.0-3.8 per cent projection for the month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, was 2.9 per cent in March, accelerating from 2.7 per cent the month before.

Prices rose 0.2 per cent last month from February.

Despite inflation's steady rise since the last quarter of 2016, the Philippine central bank expects it to remain within the 2-4 per cent target this year and has kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening