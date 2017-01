The Philippine economy's annual growth in the third quarter has been revised down to 7.0 per cent from the previously announced 7.1 per cent, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

[MANILA] The Philippine economy's annual growth in the third quarter has been revised down to 7.0 per cent from the previously announced 7.1 per cent, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Official fourth quarter data on gross domestic product will be released on Thursday, with annual growth seen weaker at 6.5 per cent, according to a Reuters poll, due in part to the waning impact of election spending.

