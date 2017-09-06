PLCs with no women directors to be named and shamed

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA'S Prime Minister Najib Razak has served notice that public-listed companies (PLCs) that are slow to appoint women to their boards can expect to be publicly embarrassed next year under a name-and-shame campaign.
The government is upping the ante in an attempt
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal