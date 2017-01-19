You are here
Politics mars policy progress under HK chief executive
He touts progress in economic development in swansong address but leaves city more polarised than ever
Hong Kong
HONG Kong's outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying touted the city's economic development as one of his main successes in his last annual policy address on Wednesday, but he will likely be most remembered for the escalation in political divisiveness during his tenure and
