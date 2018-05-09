You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Polls close in tight Malaysia vote with Najib's future at stake

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 5:24 PM

file7029mqk4rap10iouleet.jpg
People line up to vote during the general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 9, 2018.

 

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysians cast their vote on Wednesday to determine whether Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ruling alliance can extend its 61-year run in power despite rising living costs and lingering corruption allegations.

Voting closed at 5 pm across the country with results expected to trickle in from 7 pm onward. A winner may not be known until late in the evening. Turnout reached 69 per cent as of 3 pm local time, according to the Election Commission website.

Malaysians went to polling stations early to avoid finding others using their names to vote and because of high chance of rain in the afternoon, Election Commission Chairman Hashim Abdullah told reporters. Turnout is expected to hit 85 per cent, the national news agency Bernama reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Najib, 64, is under pressure to improve upon his performance in the 2013 election, when his Barisan Nasional coalition squeaked out a win while losing the popular vote for the first time. His main challenger is the 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister who effectively came out of retirement to try and oust Mr Najib.

“We will ensure tomorrow is better than today,” Mr Najib said on Tuesday night in his final campaign speech.

Mr Najib’s coalition is set to retain power even though it may lose the popular vote, according to a survey conducted by Merdeka Center For Opinion Research from April 28 to noon on Tuesday. It involved phone interviews with about 1,579 registered voters in 70 marginal seats in Peninsular Malaysia, which is home to the capital Kuala Lumpur and holds roughly 80 per cent of the population.

Polls in the run-up to the vote didn’t account for two states in the rain forest-covered island of Borneo accounting for a quarter of all seats. These have traditionally been a Barisan Nasional stronghold.

Both Mr Najib and Dr Mahathir, who have traded insults during the campaign, are seeking to court the support of the ethnic Malays who make up around 60 per cent of all voters. Dr Mahathir leads the four-party opposition alliance called Pakatan Harapan, which also includes Malaysia’s largest ethnic Chinese party.

Plans by a splinter opposition Islamic party known as PAS to stand its own contenders in many seats could siphon Malay votes away from Pakatan Harapan, ultimately helping Mr Najib’s coalition. PAS had cooperated with the main opposition bloc in the 2013 election.

 

The opposition bloc has highlighted bread-and-butter issues while also keeping the spotlight on a money-laundering scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, which has implicated Mr Najib. He has denied any wrongdoing.

 

BLOOMBERG

 

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Europeans scramble to salvage Iran deal after Trump reneges

China, Japan and South Korea highlight unity amid North Korea moves

GIC, Canadian pension fund buy prime Seoul office building for 418b won

Jurong Region Line, Singapore's 7th MRT line, to open in three phases from 2026

Trump doesn't have 'mental capacity' to deal with issues, says Iran Parliament speaker

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening