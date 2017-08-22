You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Post-Bannon Trump administration could take harder line on trade

Any hopes by TPP members that US support for deal can be rekindled are doomed to disappointment: analysts
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 05:50
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170821_ARTRADE21_3045194.jpg
Mr Aso (left) and Mr Pence have led the US-Japan economic dialogue, which aims at improving bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and investment as well as in the formulating of economic policies of both countries.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

THE firing by US President Donald Trump of his chief strategist Steve Bannon, a fierce opponent of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in which Japan has invested heavily, has sparked hopes in Tokyo of a softer Washington line on the TPP and other US trade accords important to the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US, South Korea begin computer-simulated drills

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Greek govt bond yields dip after Fitch upgrade

Moroccan suspect in Barcelona attack turned more conservative in past year: family

Centre to help Singapore, Chinese firms co-innovate launched in Guangzhou

Saudi plane for Qatari pilgrims waits on Doha for landing rights: airline

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening