Post-Bannon Trump administration could take harder line on trade

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Tokyo
THE firing by US President Donald Trump of his chief strategist Steve Bannon, a fierce opponent of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in which Japan has invested heavily, has sparked hopes in Tokyo of a softer Washington line on the TPP and other US trade accords important to the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal