Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

Singapore
THERE will be no Polling Day for this month's reserved presidential election after all, as Singapore's next head of state will, in all likelihood, win the race via a walkover.
History will be made on Wednesday - Nomination Day - when former Speaker of Parliament Halimah
