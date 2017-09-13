Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

IT'S official. The first reserved presidential election in Singapore's history has produced the country's first Malay head of state in 47 years, after Halimah Yacob was declared the president-elect on Wednesday.

IT'S official. The first reserved presidential election in Singapore's history has produced the country's first Malay head of state in 47 years, after Halimah Yacob was declared the president-elect on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former speaker of parliament was successful in submitting all her documents on Nomination Day.

As she was the only one to do so by the noon deadline, the returning officer Ng Wai Choong confirmed her as the sole eligible candidate and declared her the winner via a walkover.

Addressing the nation shortly after the announcement at the People's Association headquarters, Madam Halimah recognised that there have been "some doubts" about the reserved election process, and she reiterated her promise to serve the country and the people.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Although this is a reserved election, I am not a reserved president. I am a president for everyone. regardless of race, language, religion or creed. I represent everyone, and my duty remains only to Singapore and Singaporeans," she said.

The first woman to become president will be sworn in at the Istana on Thursday to begin a six-year term.

For more stories on the Presidential Election, go to bt.sg/pe2017.