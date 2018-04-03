You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Private school grads in Singapore lag markedly behind peers from public universities in job market: survey

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 12:20 PM

FRESH graduates from private schools continue to fall behind their counterparts from public universities, a survey on employment outcomes has found.

Nearly half of them - 47.4 per cent - found full-time permanent work six months after finishing their studies, compared with 78.4 per cent for their peers from three publicly-funded universities - the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University (SMU).

The survey released on Tuesday by the Committee for Private Education also found that the private school graduates earned median gross starting salaries of S$2,650 a month, below the S$3,400 for graduates of NUS, NTU and SMU.

The survey, conducted from November last year to February, focused on fresh graduates and is meant to reflect employment outcomes for new entrants into the labour force.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A total of 10,171 private school students graduated from full-time external degree programmes between May 2016 and April 2017, and had no prior full-time permanent jobs.

Of these, 37 per cent, or some 2,800 graduates responded to the survey.

They were asked about their employment status six months after finishing their final examinations, including the nature of their jobs and starting salaries. It is mandatory for all private education institutions offering external degree programmes to take part in the survey.

A total of 42 private schools took part in the exercise, of which 30 had graduates from full-time external degree programmes.

The survey showed that, overall, 79 per cent of fresh private school graduates were employed - full-time, part-time, or on a temporary or freelance basis within six months of finishing their examinations. This compares with the 88.9 per cent overall employment rate of graduates from public universities.

Mr Brandon Lee, Director-General (Private Education), SkillsFuture Singapore, said the survey is meant to "increase information transparency and to provide prospective students with the ability to make informed decisions".

The Committee for Private Education comes under SkillsFuture Singapore, a statutory board.

"This is even more important today when there are many different pathways, not just in the private space, but also in the public space where there are new models of work and training that we're trying," he added.

Mr Lee encouraged private education institutions to look at the results and "review how they might want to improve their business model".

For instance, they could review their course offerings to make them more industry-relevant, provide better internship opportunities and greater support in their students' career search, he said.

"Very broadly, certain more specialised fields like computing do see better outcomes both in terms of salaries and employment outcomes," he said. "Overall, we want students to consider these figures, along with other considerations like their interest and what sectors best suit their needs," he added.

The latest survey results come after a previous survey of private school graduates by the committee was released in November last year. That was the first poll of its kind, which found that six in 10 graduates from private education institutions were hired full-time six months after they completed their final examinations. Their median starting pay was S$2,550 a month.

SkillsFuture Singapore, however, noted that last year's results are not comparable with the latest findings, as the respondents were polled during different time periods.

While noting that the profile of students differ across private schools, Mr Lee added: "Overall, we've gotten enough survey responses to make sure that the information that we have published is representative of the sector as a whole."

This year's survey had a higher response rate, compared with 32 per cent in the first edition, he added.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

New York Fed to launch US Libor contender, slow takeup seen

Australia holds key rate as weaker currency aids growth outlook

Indonesia threatens to ban Facebook over fake news, privacy

UBS Sees no calm in market storm on Trump's odd decision-making

SGH to get new 12-storey A&E building, expected to be completed in 2023

French rail workers begin months of strikes in test for Macron

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

Apr 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Burden of rescuing failed banks in Singapore likely to rest on MAS, shareholders: Moody's

Apr 3, 2018
Technology

Accuron Medtech divests Veredus Labs to diagnostics firm Sekisui Medical

Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng resumes coverage on Sheng Siong with 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening