You are here
Proposed EU financial transaction tax stuck in limbo
Financial realities won't let it pass but politics is preventing a quick death
Brussels
A EUROPEAN proposal for a tax on financial transactions is trapped in limbo: financial realities will not let it come to life while political opportunism is preventing a quick death.
The tax initiative is being kept alive largely for domestic political reasons as German
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg