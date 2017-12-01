You are here
PUB to spend S$500m to safeguard against floods
Move comes as extreme weather conditions have become more common
Singapore
NATIONAL water agency PUB will spend S$500 million over the next two to three years to upgrade existing drains as a safeguard against floods given that extreme weather conditions have become more common.
This adds to the S$1.2 billion it has already spent on drain
