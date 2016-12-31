You are here
Putin rejects tit-for-tat retaliation after US expels 35 Russian diplomats
Moscow accuses outgoing US administration of trying to sabotage Trump
Moscow
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has decided against a tit-for-tat retaliation for outgoing US President Barack Obama's expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the United States over cyberattacks allegedly backed by the Kremlin and aimed at interfering with the 2016 election
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg