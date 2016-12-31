You are here

Putin rejects tit-for-tat retaliation after US expels 35 Russian diplomats

Moscow accuses outgoing US administration of trying to sabotage Trump
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161231_CPHACK31_2670295.jpg
The Russian flag flying at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California, on Dec 29. Mr Obama described the 35 Russians ejected from the US as intelligence operatives working under diplomatic cover.
PHOTO: AFP

Moscow

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has decided against a tit-for-tat retaliation for outgoing US President Barack Obama's expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the United States over cyberattacks allegedly backed by the Kremlin and aimed at interfering with the 2016 election

