Q1 retrenchments in Singapore lowest in nearly 7 years: MOM
Report also shows overall unemployment rate at 2%, down from 2.1% in the preceding quarter
Singapore
THE labour market in Singapore has continued to show slight improvements in the first quarter of 2018, with retrenchment numbers the lowest in nearly seven years and the unemployment rate of residents hitting a two-year low.
In a report released by the Manpower Ministry
