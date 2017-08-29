You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Qatar downgraded at Fitch with negative outlook on Gulf spat

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 17:15

[DUBAI] Qatar's sovereign rating was cut to AA- by Fitch Ratings, which cited little progress toward ending a Saudi Arabia-led embargo of the emirate.

Fitch lowered the Gulf state's sovereign long-term debt rating by one notch, putting it on par with Belgium and South Korea. The outlook is negative, the New York-based firm said in a statement Monday.

"International mediation efforts are still ongoing but are not showing significant progress," Fitch analysts Krisjanis Krustins and Jan Friederich said.

"In our view, the negotiating positions of Qatar and the boycotting countries remain far apart."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, was put on a negative rating watch in June after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties and transport routes with the country.

The four countries accuse Qatar of destabilising the region through support of Islamist movements, a charge it denies. 

The Gulf nation's economy will expand this year at the slowest pace since 1995, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg this month.

Qatar's foreign deposits fell almost 8 per cent in July, according to central bank figures, and the nation is telling its banks to go to international investors for funding instead of relying on the state, according to people familiar with the matter.

Qatar is spending billions of dollars preparing to host the soccer World Cup and turn Doha, the capital, into a regional hub.

The central bank's routine stress tests show local lenders are capable of withstanding conditions resulting from the Saudi-led boycott, Governor Abdullah bin Saoud Al Thani said in statement on the regulator's website on Tuesday.

The banking system isn't facing a liquidity crisis and there's no major risk to the industry's sustainability because banks have enough capital, he said.

"The geopolitical and the current abnormal events have had a big impact on the agency's point of view, but we believe that this classification will be modified very soon," the governor said.

Fitch estimates the pace of fiscal consolidation will slow as the government bears some of the increased cost of imports and postpones certain non-oil revenue measures in a bid to support economic activity and sentiment.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Japan won't lower guard of whaling as Sea Shepherd changes tactics: official

UK seeks to rein in boardroom pay with new corporate rules

Juncker warns Brexit divorce terms before trade ties

Japan's economic recovery rivals past expansions, except for pay

North Korea's 'reckless' missile launch over Japan sharply escalates tension

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' apprehension over economy, job prospects eases in Q2: Nielsen

Aug 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

ST Electronics, Alpha Ori sign MOU to build smart fleet management system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening