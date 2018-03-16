You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Queen consents to Prince Harry, Markle wedding

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 7:26 AM

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH-102054.jpg
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent for her grandson Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle, according to a transcript of a meeting with her advisers released on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent for her grandson Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle, according to a transcript of a meeting with her advisers released on Thursday.

"I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle," the Queen said at a meeting of her Privy Council in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

She said her consent would be "signified under the Great Seal" and entered into the register of the Privy Council, an ancient body of councillors that dates back hundreds of years.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle, who starred in the US television drama "Suits", will marry on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, a royal residence located west of London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

British law states that the monarch must give their consent for the marriage of the six people next in line for the throne.

Harry is fifth in line after his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William and William's children George and Charlotte.

He will be bumped down to sixth place when William's wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth next month.

The Privy Council is a kind of royal advisory body and has around 400 members, including religious and political leaders.

Ms Markle was baptised by the leader of the Church of England earlier this month ahead of her marriage to Harry out of respect for the Queen's role as head of the denomination.

AFP

Government & Economy

Rejecting protectionism, Asean and Australia commit to free trade

Kuroda wins second term at Bank of Japan

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

South Korea, US to scale down military drills: report

Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster: report

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

bp_growth_160318_53.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening