RBI rolls back cash deposit curb with immediate effect

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 16:53

3-40488217 - 09_11_2016 - INDIA-ECONOMY-CURRENCY.jpg
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday rolled back a recent curb on cash deposits that had been put in place just 10 days before the end of the government's demonetisation deadline of Dec 30.
PHOTO: AFP

The measure had directed banks to question any individual depositing more than 5000 rupees (S$106) in old discontinued notes in the days leading up to the deadline.

The measure had directed banks to question any individual depositing more than 5000 rupees (S$106) in old discontinued notes in the days leading up to the deadline.

Customers had to give the banks a satisfactory reason on why they had not deposited the funds earlier.

In a one-line notification, the RBI withdrew the rule on Wednesday for all accounts which have been verified by banks by providing so-called 'know-your-customer' documents, but did not cite any reason for the same.

REUTERS

