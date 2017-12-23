You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Record crowds celebrate Japan emperor's 84th birthday

Sat, Dec 23, 2017 - 2:18 PM

2017-12-23T060111Z_1881419649_RC1A9F896B10_RTRMADP_3_JAPAN-EMPEROR-BIRTHDAY.JPG
Record crowds flocked to Japan's Imperial Palace on Saturday to celebrate the 84th birthday of Emperor Akihito as he prepares to abdicate in April 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Record crowds flocked to Japan's Imperial Palace on Saturday to celebrate the 84th birthday of Emperor Akihito as he prepares to abdicate in April 2019.

Around 45,900 people - the biggest birthday crowd of the emperor's three-decade reign - thronged the palace for his address, according to the Imperial Household Agency, waving small Japanese flags in the winter sunshine and shouting "Banzai" or "long live".

The softly-spoken monarch greeted well-wishers from a glass-covered balcony overlooking the East Garden, flanked by Empress Michiko and other members of the royal household.

It was Akihito's first public appearance at the palace since the government earlier this month announced the date for his abdication as April 30, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The emperor shocked the country last year when he signalled his desire to take a back seat after nearly three decades in the job, citing his age and health problems.

He will be the first emperor to retire in more than two centuries in the world's oldest imperial family.

Akihito's eldest son, 57-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, is set to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne a day later.

"I wanted to see his face before he abdicates," said Rie Aisaka, a female attendee.

The status of the emperor is sensitive in Japan given its 20th century history of war waged in the name of Akihito's father Hirohito, who died in 1989.

Akihito has keenly embraced the more modern role as a symbol of the state - imposed after World War II ended. Previous emperors including his father, Hirohito, had been treated as semi-divine.

"Over the remaining days, as I continue to carry out my duties as the symbol of the State, I would like to make preparations for passing the torch to the next era," Akihito said in an interview released by the agency earlier in the day.

The palace, surrounded by stone walls and mossy moats - is opened to the general public twice a year - on the emperor's birthday and the second day of New Year - for the royal family to greet well-wishers.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court

Driver charged with attempted murder over Melbourne vehicle attack

China's trade with North Korea edges up in November

US tax cuts to cost US$1t after growth, official study finds

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea

Venezuela reports economy shrank by 16.5% in 2016

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening