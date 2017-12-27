You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Record exports help lift Vietnam's 2017 GDP growth to 6.81%

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 7:34 PM

[HANOI] Vietnam's economy grew more quickly this year than in 2016 because of higher domestic demand, record export earnings and the government's economic reforms, the head of the General Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary government estimates, growth in 2017 quickened to 6.81 per cent from 6.21 per cent a year earlier.

In the last quarter of 2017, the South-east Asian nation's economy expanded 7.65 per cent from a year earlier, faster than the 6.68 per cent annual growth in October-December 2016.

Nguyen Bich Lam, head of the General Statistics Office, said 2017 growth was higher than the government's expectation and the highest since 2011 Retail sales in Vietnam increased 10.9 per cent in 2017, Mr Lam said, which showed "rising domestic spending".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He also cited stronger international demand, which helped lift Vietnam's exports to US$213 billion.

The statistics office also said that Vietnam's average inflation rate through 2017 was 3.55 per cent. The government had set a target of no more than four per cent for inflation this year.

For December, the annual core inflation rate was 1.29 percent, the office said.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

India to borrow extra 500 billion rupees as revenues slow

Abu Dhabi's IPIC says Malaysian fund 1MDB has paid settlement amount in full

Support slides for Merkel serving full term as coalition talks beckon

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

China says part of Hong Kong rail station to be subject to mainland laws

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening