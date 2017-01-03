You are here
Recovering Russia lures investors, even after bumper year of returns
Foreign funds bullish, hoping for a revival in economic growth, consumer demand
London
IT'S been a tough couple of years for Vladimir Miroshnikov, head of business development at Rolf, one of Russia's biggest car dealerships. But like many foreign investors, he's banking on an economic turnaround in 2017.
Russian car sales, once growing around 50 per cent a
