You are here
Referendum inflames concerns over Turkey's deep reach in Germany
The ostracism Turks feel in Germany has helped fuel support for authoritarian Turkish president Erdogan
Cologne, Germany
THE impressive Islamic complex here, Germany's largest, boasts towering minarets and a soaring prayer hall. But what Turkish officials here seem most proud of are the hundreds of windows, which allow outsiders and Muslim worshippers to glimpse each other's worlds. The
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg