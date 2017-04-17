You are here

Referendum inflames concerns over Turkey's deep reach in Germany

The ostracism Turks feel in Germany has helped fuel support for authoritarian Turkish president Erdogan
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50

Mr Erdogan's government sought to campaign vigorously in Germany and elsewhere in Europe before the referendum.

Cologne, Germany

THE impressive Islamic complex here, Germany's largest, boasts towering minarets and a soaring prayer hall. But what Turkish officials here seem most proud of are the hundreds of windows, which allow outsiders and Muslim worshippers to glimpse each other's worlds. The

