You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Region should work more closely together on infrastructure development: President Halimah

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 1:47 PM
yasminey@sph.com.sg@YasmineYahyaBT

COUNTRIES in the region should work even more closely together for their mutual benefit, in areas such as infrastructure development, Singapore President Halimah Yacob said on Thursday.

She was speaking as the guest of honour at the World Bank-Asia Competitiveness Institute (ACI) annual conference on infrastructure development for economic competitiveness.

Infrastructure development is not just about constructing facilities, it is about people, she noted.

"It's not just a question of building infrastructure, but to build it in a way that would not harm the climate, and would ensure that people's futures are taken care of."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Connectivity is a key factor in stimulating economic growth and employment, she added, and to that end Singapore has been working closely with the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to build a strong regional network to support the growth of regional infrastructure.

Mdm Halimah also noted that leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation have also recently called for wider and firmer initiatives to ensure a more balanced, innovative, inclusive and sustainable growth strategy.

"We need to work even more closely together for mutual benefit," she said.

Speaking on a panel discussion at the conference, the co-director of the ACI, Tan Khee Giap, noted that he has called on the Singapore government to be more aggressive in hosting more industry clusters.

In an editorial in The Straits Times published on Thursday, he and co-author Henry Kwek, an MP (Member of Parliament) for Nee Soon GRC, said that Singapore should aim to be a hub for infrastructure development, investment and financing.

This would entail, for example, an infrastructure-related business arbitration centre and an internationalisation drive for yuan with bond issuance and capital market deepening.

Government & Economy

Mugabe granted immunity, assured of safety in Zimbabwe -sources

Singapore and Abu Dhabi sign deal to boost supervision of cross-border banking

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy "going great guns" as growth picks up further in Nov

ICM sector grew at CAGR of 7.2% between 2011-2015

India is said to discuss US$6b Lotte, Peugeot investments

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening