You are here
Reliance on tax breaks hits Puerto Rico economy
But the entrepreneurial spirit in the US territory lives on despite its descent into the largest municipal debt crisis in American history
Arecibo, Puerto Rico
PRUDO Jimenez was born on a sugar farm here in 1941, when agriculture ruled Puerto Rico's economy. He grew up to be a supervisor for drug maker Syntex in the 1960s, after US manufacturers came in droves, seeking a tax haven.
The peppy 75-year-old personifies an
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg