You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia posts FY loss, pays dividend

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:58

[SYDNEY] The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) posted a loss of A$900 million (S$971.7 million) in the year ended June, compared with a profit of A$2.9 billion in the previous year, reflecting losses on foreign assets as the local dollar surged.

The RBA will pay a dividend of A$1.3 billion to the Australian government as unrealised valuation losses were offset against previously retained gains, the RBA said in its annual report on Thursday.

"While the Reserve Bank earns a profit in most years, it also holds reserves sufficient to cover potential financial losses when they occur," it said.

"Despite the accounting loss, earnings of A$1.3 billion were still available for distribution."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank had losses of A$420 million on its gold holdings and A$1.9 billion on securities and foreign exchange, it said.

The Australian dollar rose 3.2 per cent in the twelve months to June 30.

The underlying rate of return on the Bank's assets remained low, it said, as interest rates were subdued in Australia and elsewhere.

The RBA slashed interest rates twice last year to a record low 1.5 per cent and has since stood pat.

Economists polled by Reuters this month see steady rates over a one-year horizon.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Eurozone inflation seems to have bottomed out: ECB's Smets

Australian regulator to probe mortgage rate 'profiteering' by big banks

China's slumping cement output is a better guide to real economy

Another town scraps Australia Day, drawing government ire

China says 'irrational' outbound investment curbed; Jan-Aug slumps

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening